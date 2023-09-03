WASHINGTON PARISH, La. (WGNO) — The Louisiana State Police is investigating a motorcycle crash that left a Mississippi man dead in Washington Parish on Sunday, Sept. 3.
LSP officials said troopers responded to a fatal motorcycle crash on Louisiana Highway 450 near Sunny Hill Road around 1:15 p.m.
They said an initial investigation shows that 41-year-old Anthony Simmons was driving his motorcycle southbound on LA Hwy 450 when he traveled off the road and hit a cross-drain and a tree.
LSP officials said Simmons suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, despite wearing the proper helmet.
The investigation is ongoing, and a routine toxicology sample was collected.
