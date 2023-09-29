BOGALUSA, La. (WGNO) — Walk around the City of Bogalusa with Mayor Tyrin Truong and you’ll understand how he’s making a difference in the “Magic City.”

His victory made headlines when he became mayor at just 23-years-old. He says people are still getting used to the idea of having such a young man in the mayor’s office.

His goal since taking office has been making positive change happen for his hometown.

“Bogalusa has had its fair share of troubles, we’ve seen our heyday. We’re trying to get back to our heyday. I ran on investing more in our youth because they’re our future. If Bogalusa is to thrive, it’s going to be because of the resources that we place into our kids. Over four years, I want to be able to look back and see tangible investments that we made in our children.”

He explained the nickname, “Magic City” which dates back to the early 20th century.

“A family called the Goodyears out of New York, they came down, they saw our pine forest and almost overnight a city erected. So, that’s why we’re called the Magic City,” said Truong.

His magic act is blending Bogalusa’s past with its present for brighter future.

He gave our WGNO crew a tour of some of his favorite spots around town.

He’s all about communication, in the streets and on social media.

“You can post stuff in the newspaper or on the doors of city hall, but you’re not going to be able to reach people like you can on social media. Everybody’s scrolling at 7 to 8 p.m. at night before bed. So that’s how we reach the majority of our constituents.”

One cool stop on our tour was Zesto’s, where he’s been going since the 3rd grade!

We also visited The Coke Plant, built in 1930, which represents revitalization. It’s a former bottling factory, now an event space.

It’s an eclectic space to toast to the future of Bogalusa.

