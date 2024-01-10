WASHINGTON PARISH, La. (WGNO) — An overnight fire claimed the life of a Mt. Hermon man, according to the Louisiana Office of the State Fire Marshal.

According to deputies, Washington Parish firefighters were called in response to a fire in the 38000 block of Bill Simmons Road.

At the scene, firefighters said an injured victim was found outside the home and learned of another resident still inside.

Once inside, firefighters found the body of an elderly man. The injured victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

No further information is available at the time. The fire remains under investigation.

