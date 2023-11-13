WASHINGTON PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Troopers with the Louisiana State Police are investigating a crash that left a man dead in Washington Parish on Monday, Nov. 13.

LSP officials said troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana 10 near Louisiana 62 in Pine around 11:00 a.m.

They said an initial investigation shows that 48-year-old Darnelle Leblanc was driving a Chevrolet west on Louisiana 62 while a Toyota was driving east on Louisiana 10.

LSP officials said the Chevrolet crossed the center line and hit the Toyota head-on.

As a result of the crash, 64-year-old Bryan Schneider suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The front-seat passenger of the Toyota suffered minor injuries, and Leblanc suffered moderate injuries. Both were brought to a local hospital for treatment.

LSP officials said the investigation is ongoing, and routine toxicology samples were collected from both drivers.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts