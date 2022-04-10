FRANKLINTON, La. (WGNO) — Louisiana State Police reported the arrest of an alleged drunk driver accused of causing a fatal crash in Washington Parish on Saturday night.

According to the report, the incident occurred shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Louisiana Highway 16, west of LA Hwy 25. The crash claimed the life of 62-year-old Jerry Cyprian of Bogalusa.

An initial investigation conducted by Troop L revealed a 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee, driven by Kieanna Mitchell of Bogalusa, traveled off of the roadway to the right. After leaving the roadway, the Jeep began to overturn causing two passengers to be ejected from the vehicle.

Cyprian was unrestrained and ejected from the vehicle. He sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced deceased on the scene. Another passenger was also unrestrained and ejected from the vehicle. The passenger sustained moderate injuries as a result of the crash.

Mitchell was properly restrained and sustained moderate injuries due to the crash.

Both Mitchell and the injured passenger were transported to a local hospital.

Impairment is suspected to be a factor in the crash on the part of Mitchell.

Troopers arrested Mitchell on the following charges:

L.R.S. 14:32.1 Vehicular Homicide

L.R.S. 14:39.1 Vehicular Negligent Injuring

L.R.S. 14:98.3 DWI (3rd Offense)

L.R.S. 32:58 Careless Operation

L.R.S. 32:415 Driving Under Suspension

A toxicology sample was obtained from Mitchell and will be submitted for analysis.

This crash remains under investigation.