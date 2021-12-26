Local puppy found in cardboard box needs your help

BOGALUSA, La. (WGNO) — The Humane Society of Louisiana is seeking donations to aid in the care of a discarded puppy found shivering in a cardboard box in Bogalusa on Thursday.

A resident and her service dog found the puppy while out for a walk on the evening of Dec. 23. She took the puppy home for the night before contacting Bogalusa Animal Control the next morning.

The puppy, now named Baby Yoda, was malnourished, dehydrated, parasitic, and had what appeared to be ant bites on his stomach. Realizing that the puppy needed medical attention, Officer Tiffany Turner-Smith reached out to the Humane Society of Louisiana, which agreed to pay his veterinary care.

“The person who left Baby Yoda in the cardboard box is truly a Grinch and violated the state cruelty laws,” said Jeff Dorson, HSLA Director. “If this person couldn’t care for Baby Yoda, all he or she had to do was post the need to rehome him on social media or call any of the local rescue groups. Instead, this heartless individual discarded poor Yoda like an empty Coke can and prolonged his suffering and agony.

“However, the holiday spirit proved no match for people’s cruel nature, and good triumphed evil in time for Christmas.”





Photos are courtesy of HSLA

The Humane Society is also seeking donations to pay for Yoda’s care and other animals that need help over the holidays. Donations can be made online at www.humanela.org or through the group’s PayPal account at humanela@gmail.com.

Checks and money orders made out to the Humane Society of Louisiana can also be mailed to P.O. Box 740321, New Orleans, LA 70174. All donations are tax-deductible.

If anyone has information on Baby Yoda’s previous owner(s), they are urged to contact the Humane Society at info@humanela.org or by calling 1-888-6-(HUMANE) 486-263.

