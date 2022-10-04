NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Three inmates were arrested in Washington Parish for assaulting another inmate this week. According to deputies from the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office, on Monday (Oct. 3), 20-year-old Elisha Brown initiated the assault, and two other inmates, Travon D. Washington and Aaron Little joined in on the attack.

According to the WPSO, Elisha Brown had been in the Washington Parish Jail since August 28 of last year, facing a murder charge for the death of Xykie Barker. Brown also had additional charges of burglary, aggravated assault, battery, and three counts of theft of a firearm.

Washington, a 21-year-old, had been in the Washington Parish Jail had been placed into custody the same day as Brown, also charged in the death of Xykie Barker. In addition to murder, he also faces charges of aggravated burglary, aggravated assault, two counts of battery, and three counts of theft of a firearm.

Deputies say that 18-year-old Aaron Little, Jr. has been in Washington Parish Jail since July after getting arrested by the Bogalusa Police Department. He is charged with first-degree murder, armed robbery, armed robbery with a firearm, illegal use of a weapon, and battery.

Deputies did not release the name of the victim who was assaulted. Washington Parish Sheriff Randy Seal said that being an inmate doesn’t prevent additional arrests. “If you do a crime, you will be arrested and prosecuted. These three young men are already facing serious charges and now they are accumulating additional charges. Violent behavior is not tolerated in our community; nor is it tolerated in our jail.”

Elisha Brown’s bond was set at $350,000. Travon D. Washington’s bond has been set at $560,000 and no bond has been set for Little.

