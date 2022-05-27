FRANKLINTON, La. (WGNO) — On Friday, the Humane Society of Louisiana began looking for new homes for a rescued mom dog and her puppies.

According to HSLA, on May 24, the Washington Parish Animal Shelter and a deputy helped rescue a nursing pit bull and her six puppies.

On Tuesday, a caller informed the shelter that they saw a skinny blue and gray-colored pit bull and some puppies in the woods near Franklinton.

Momma dog abandoned, puppies now up for adoption. Photos from Humane Society of Louisiana

Reports show that Washington Parish Shelter Director Kelsey Knight and her husband, Derrick, former animal control officer, Mark McMorris, and a sheriff’s deputy spent more than an hour looking for the skinny mama and her puppies. After a while, they were able to locate the pups.

HSLA reported that one of the puppies was covered with flies and maggots but was removed.

Another exam of the mother dog, named “Maggie Blu” found that someone had flogged her with a whip or cord, which left scars on her back, rib cage, and face.

The rescue team suspected that the same person who beat her likely dumped her and her litter near the wooded area where she was found.

Although the Washington Parish Shelter helped the pups, they are currently full and are hoping an individual or rescue group will foster the canine family until they are old enough to be adopted.

Anyone who would like to help can contact the shelter at 985.839.7825 or by email: Washingtonparishanimalshelter@gmail.com.