BOGALUSA, La. (WGNO) — Bogalusa Mayor Tyrin Truong is speaking out after a post made to social media earlier this week threatened his life.

At a press conference on Thursday, the newly-elected mayor was joined by the Bogalusa Police Department and the Washington Parish NAACP where he released more details regarding the incident.

According to BPD, we’re told the comment was made on Wednesday on Facebook, saying “Yeah the mayor better watch it because he ain’t too far from Lake Pontchartrain. When he gets off in the evening, he might be taking a little ride.”

Truong says the threat was racially motivated and eluded to the bodies of Black men who have been dumped in bodies of water after being attacked.

“If you want to come to a council meeting and throw a tantrum, if you want to post in a Facebook group to complain, be my guest. But once you’ve threatened bodily harm to a person, you’ve gone too far,” Truong said.

Police are actively investigating the incident, a joint effort by BPD and Louisiana State Police. Acting BPD Asst. Chief Troy Tervalon assured the public that detectives would leave ‘no stone unturned’ in the case.

In the meantime, the mayor says more security measures will be taken at city hall, including more security cameras and a metal detectors at the building’s entrance.

At only 23 years old, Truong was elected into office last November, upsetting incumbent Wendy Perrette. Leaders of the NAACP are saying that although the mayor is young, he should be given a chance.

