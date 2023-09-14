FRANKLINTON, La. (WGNO) — A car crash claimed the life of a Mississippi man on Wednesday, Sept. 13.

According to Louisiana State Police, the crash happened around 8:00 p.m. on LA Highway 10 near LA Highway 25 in Washington Parish.

Reports show that driver, Bobby Harriel, 44, was heading westbound on LA Highway 10 when he lost control of his vehicle, overturning into a small body of water.

The victim suffered severe injuries and was transported to a hospital where he later died.

There were also two other passengers in the vehicle who were uninjured.

A toxicology sample was taken from Harriel at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

