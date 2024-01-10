Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WASHINGTON PARISH, La., (WGNO) — A deputy was injured following a chase that led to a shooting and crash in Franklinton on Tuesday, Jan. 9.

According to the Louisiana State Police, the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office requested assistance around 2 p.m.

Deputies said they tried to stop a 2020 Chevrolet Malibu driven by 18-year-old Brian Archuleta, of Franklinton. He allegedly drove off and later crashed. LSP reports that the Malibu drove toward the deputy, at which point the deputy shot at the vehicle.

The Malibu crashed again, and Archuleta allegedly ran from the scene before being arrested.

A deputy was injured during the incident. LSP leaders said Archuleta and a passenger in the Malibu weren’t injured.

Anyone with further information or videos and photos of the incident can call 1-800-434-8007.

