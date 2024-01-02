BOGALUSA, La. (WGNO) — It’s the talk of the town in Bogalusa, where Mayor Tyrin Truong has been accused of wanting to defund the police. However, WGNO spoke with Truong, who says that’s not the case.

He says his focus is to reform the department’s budget, which, according to his Facebook page, is $600,000 in the red.

WGNO spoke with Acting Assistant Police Chief Major Troy Tervalon to get his thoughts on the matter. He said that cuts have already begun.

“We’re interested in looking at some ways to save money. We’ve actually cut our overtime compared to last year by nearly 50%. We’ve limited our staffing this year by 25% on most day shifts, 20% on most night shifts,” said Tervalon.

As for future budget cuts, Tervalon said he is ready to meet with the mayor to discuss the matter.

“We’re interested in sitting down and talking with the administration and we’re open to suggestions, and let’s see how they fit in to our way of thinking and our way of working. Let’s see if we can come to some solutions,” said Tervalon.

As for residents, some support the mayor, saying his job is to keep the city’s budget in check.

“So, where the mayor has a fiscal responsibility to keep the city within the budget. Otherwise, we’d get taken over by the state like we did with previous administrations. He’s not going to let that happen,” said resident Joseph Smith.

Others say they’re happy to hear that the police department is willing to continue discussing the budget with the mayor, hoping that both sides can come to terms.

“Well, if they’re willing to work with him, I can go along with that, but all this pretense saying you’re going to do or don’t do, I don’t go along with that. Bogalusa is 75 years behind time, and everybody needs to get on the same page to try to move Bogalusa to the future, the near future,” said resident Fate Ferrell.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play stores and by subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts