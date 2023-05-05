BOGALUSA, La. (WGNO) —Students faculty, and staff of Bogalusa High School have been evacuated.

The Bogalusa Police Department is advising the public to avoid the surrounding area while investigations are ongoing. It is not clear the exact reasoning for the action but a large police presence is on scene.

This is a developing story with updates to come as more information becomes available. Check back to WGNO on air and online for the latest.

