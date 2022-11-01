BOGALUSA, La. (WGNO) — Amid security concerns, Albany High School has announced it will forfeit this week’s football game after a decision by the Louisiana High School Athletic Association’s decision to keep Friday’s game in Bogalusa.

According to the Bogalusa High School Facebook page, officials were contacted by AHS regarding the forfeiture of the game. BHS then accepted the forfeit and will advance to 8-2 on the season before heading into district play.

The forfeit comes just one day after principals within LHSAA’s District 7-3A committee voted to reverse their 3-2 decision to relocate the Albany-Bogalusa game following a fatal shooting near a BHS stadium. On Oct. 14, an exchange of gunfire between three suspects left a 15-year-old dead.

This Friday’s final home game would have honored Bogalusa’s graduating seniors. School officials say details for senior recognition will be released at a later time.

