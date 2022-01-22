70-year-old bicyclist fatally struck in Washington Parish crash

VARNADO, La. (WGNO) — The Louisiana State Police reported the death of a 70-year-old Angie man after he was struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle on LA Hwy 21 south of LA Hwy 436 in Washington Parish on Friday night.

Troop L began the investigation into the fatal crash that claimed the life of Barry Seal shortly before 7 p.m. on Jan. 21.

Seal was reportedly traveling south on LA Hwy 21 on his bicycle when a motorist driving a 2012 Chevrolet Traverse struck the rear of the bicycle.

Seal sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

All occupants in the Chevrolet were properly restrained and were not injured.

As part of the ongoing investigation, toxicology samples were obtained from the driver and Seal for analysis.