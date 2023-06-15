BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles (OMV) was the victim of a major international cyber attack.

The OMV is a government entity that was affected by the MOVEit data breach. MOVEit is a third-party service for transferring large files.

There aren’t any clear signs that users’ OMV information was sold, used, or shared, according to a news release from the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.

The OMV suggests all residents with a Louisiana state-issued driver’s license, photo ID, or car registration take immediate steps to protect their identity.

The attackers might have access to residents’ names, addresses, social security numbers, birthdates, height, weight, eye color, driver’s license numbers and vehicle registration information.

“MOVEit, a file transfer service used by governments and companies all over the world, was the victim of a cyber attack. OMV data was exposed. We’ve had no contact with the hackers and no indication data has been sold or shared. But we’re encouraging folks to protect themselves,” Eric Holl, deputy chief of staff for Gov. John Bel Edwards, said on Twitter.

What you need to do

The GOHSEP suggests residents follow the steps below:

Prevent unauthorized new accounts

Credit can be frozen for free, stopping others from opening new accounts and borrowing money under your name. To freeze, contact one of the following major credit bureaus.

Also, request and review credit reports to look for suspicious activity

Change all passwords

Consider changing all passwords for online accounts and use two-factor authentication when applicable.

Protect tax refund with IRS

Request an Identity Protection PIN from the IRS by signing up here or calling the IRS at 1-800-829-1040.

Check Social Security benefits

People who are eligible to receive social security benefits should consider registering for a ssa.gov account here to prevent theft. If you suspect social security fraud, call the Office of the Inspector General hotline at 1-800-269-0271, the Social Security Administration at 1-800-772-1213, or file a complaint here.

Report suspected identity theft

If you suspect fraudulent activity, contact the Federal Trade Commission at 1-877-382-4357 or click here immediately.

Click here for additional tips to protect your identity.