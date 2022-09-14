COVINGTON, La (WGNO) — St. Tammany deputies are asking the public to be on the look out for a suspect they describe as “cute but fast”. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a baby cow that is said to be in the Covington area.

On the Sheriffs office Facebook page, deputies says a woman was transporting the calf in a “makeshift” trailer Wednesday afternoon on a back street near Highway 90, when the gate opened and it escaped. “Causing quite a stir” it dodged cars and ran into a nearby wooded area.

St. Tammany deputies have made it know that they are in the field of catching bad guys, not animals.

The baby cow is reportedly located in the Maple Ridge subdivision, according to the Covington Police officers it out-ran. Some sheepish aka embarrassed, deputies are asking if anyone see’s the calf, because it hides so well, to call them at 985-898-2338 so that it can be returned to owner.