NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The city of New Orleans sent famed musician Walter ‘Wolfman” Washington off right with a traditional jazz funeral.

Washington, a nationally renowned singer and guitarist passed away at the age of 79 from cancer in December of 2022 and was laid to rest Wednesday (Jan. 4). He is now buried at St. Louis Cemetery No. 3 with other New Orleans greats such as Leah Chase and Paul Prudhomme.

Tipitinas will be hosting a tribute concert to the legend on Sunday (Jan. 8) to help with medical and funeral expenses. Performers include Galactic, Ivan Neville, Little Freddie King, John Papa Gros, and more.

