Walk-on’s reopens just in time for Saints game day and they are hiring!

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The Big Easy community will once again have their go-to destination for cheering on the black and gold at Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux.

After undergoing a significant remodel and expansion by Studio West Architect Jennie West, Walk-On’s is set to reopen and start serving its authentic Louisiana cuisine at 1009 Poydras St. in New Orleans. The new 9,000-square-foot restaurant features private event spaces for up to 150 people, a beer garden with retractable windows, and a private bar with a 133-inch projection screen.

Photo Courtesy of Walk-On’s

“The plans for this remodel and expansion were finalized prior to Covid and we decided to move forward during a very uncertain time for the industry with the goal of it being completed for the return of big events in the city,” said Franchisee Kyle Brechtel. “The new restaurant is beautiful with tons of space for our team to share Walk-On’s Louisiana cuisine with the community. We couldn’t be more excited to open our doors once again and create memorable game-day experiences in the weeks ahead.”

Walk-On’s is currently seeking restaurant teammates for a number of positions to help serve its scratch-made dishes to the New Orleans community. Interested candidates are encouraged to apply in person at the restaurant or online at harri.com/walk-ons-new-orleans.

Walk-On’s New Orleans will originally open with limited hours Thursday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to midnight – with a special 8 a.m. opening for Sunday’s true home opener. Walk-On’s intends to open seven days a week in New Orleans in the coming weeks.

For a complete menu, locations, and more information, visit walk-ons.com.