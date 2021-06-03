Waitr looking to change name as it expands

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Waitr is planning to change its name as part of a corporate rebranding initiative, the company announced Thursday.

The Lafayette-based food delivery service company says it is launching an initiative to change its name and visual identity in the next 12 to 18 months. “This decision to rebrand will better reflect our identity and business operations as we continue our expansion into new verticals outside of the food delivery segment and should improve and enhance our marketing and public relations synergies,” said Carl Grimstad, CEO and chairman of Waitr.

The planned rebrand aims to reflect the company’s expansion into other types of delivery. In the past year Waitr has expanded into alcohol and grocery delivery as well.