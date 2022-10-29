BOGALUSA, La. (WGNO)— A Washington Parish high school principal is possibly reconsidering her vote to moving of moving Bogalusa’s last home football game.

In a Facebook post Saturday, Pine High School Principal, Ramona Thomas, stated her concerns about attending Bogalusa High School events, due to past and recent violent encounters.

“I do care about the students and faculty at Bogalusa High School however, as Pine High School Principal, I was hired to do what is in the best interest of my students. My decision was based solely on keeping my students, parents, and fans safe at all times.”

Principal Thomas recalled two sporting events against Bogalusa that ended violently. Just last season a student was shot and killed after getting off the bus before their game. Another event involved students from Bogalusa crossing over the running track to fight a Pine High School student.

Principal Thomas said she has spoken with other school officials and reviewed the safety plan in place but before she changes her vote she wants to see a plan drawn up for all sporting events held at Bogalusa.