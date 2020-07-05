Voluntary recall issued for alcohol-based Mystic Shield hand sanitizer in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE (WVLA) – Transliquid Technologies LLC. has voluntarily recalled all Mexico manufactured Mystic Shield Protection Topical Solution packaged in an 8.45 ounce (250 ml) bottles in four states including Louisiana. The company’s independent testing found the products contain methanol.

“Substantial methanol exposure could result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system or death,” reads the risk statement included in the company recall announcement. “Although all persons using these products on their hands are at risk, young children who accidentally ingest these products and adolescents and adults who drink these products as an alcohol (ethanol) substitute, are most at risk for methanol poisoning.”

According to Transliquid Technologies, there have been no reported adverse events associated with the product. The product was distributed in California, Louisiana, Massachusetts and Texas to select retailers and wholesale customers. The majority of the consumer level distribution has been prevented.

“Consumers, distributors, and retailers that have Mystic Shield Protection hand sanitizer, which is being recalled, should stop using and return to the place of purchase,” said the company in the recall announcement.

Consumers can contact Transliquid Technologies LLC at 281-377-5845 memob@transliquidtechnologies.com on Monday-Friday, 8:00 am-5:00 pm CST with questions. The company recommends that Consumers contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this drug product.

The FDA will accept adverse event reports to the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program:

Complete and submit the report Online

Regular Mail or Fax: Download form or call 1- 800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form, or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178