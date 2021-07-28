Visitation and volunteering at Louisiana’s State-Run Prisons suspended

BATON ROUGE, La. – Due to the latest surge of COVID-19 positive cases in Louisiana, the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections (DPS&C) has suspended prisoner visitation and volunteering at Louisiana’s eight state-run prisons.

According to a news release, the suspension is effective immediately. The measure was put in place to protect staff and prisoner populations and will be reviewed and the need for the measures will be reconsidered on August 16.

Rather than in-person visitation, the DOC will continue to offer two free phone calls per week to ensure inmates have continued connection to family and friends during this event. In addition, video calling remains available for a fee.

To help prevent the spread of this disease within Louisiana’s eight state-run prisons, the DOC continues its COVID screening with temperature checks and questions for anyone entering the state’s prisons, including staff and vendors.

The DOC has reminded its staff and inmates on social distancing and hand washing practices to reduce the potential spread of coronavirus. Staff who are sick with symptoms consistent with the flu or coronavirus continue to be reminded to stay home.

Approximately 68 percent of inmates incarcerated in Louisiana’s state-run prisons have voluntarily chosen to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, and the DOC continues to make vaccinations available to all inmates.

In partnership with the Louisiana Department of Health and the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association, the DOC is following CDC guidance, and continues to monitor the situation and update its response as necessary.