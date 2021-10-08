Virtual career fair to match hundreds of job seekers with careers at Louisiana Workforce Commission

BATON ROUGE, La. (WGNO) — A virtual job fair looks to connect future employees with career opportunities across the state of Louisiana.

The Louisiana Workforce Commission will hold the online event on Wednesday, October 13 from 10 for internal careers in its Unemployment Insurance division.

Applicants will have the opportunity to share their resumes and video chat with LWC employees about available roles.

LWC reports skills needed range from entry-level to high-skilled. Career opportunities include call center employees, tax agents, agency investigators, and attorneys.

Additionally, many of these positions also feature remote opportunities, competitive pay, and benefits.

LWC Secretary Ava Cates announced the career fair on Friday, saying:

“UI provides critical support to people in their time of need. That’s clearer now than ever before. A career here means coming to work every day with a chance to help people and change their lives for the better. There’s no better time to be a part of the team at the Louisiana Workforce Commission.” “This virtual platform brings the job fair to you. It’s a great way to reach folks in every corner of the state from Bossier City to Baton Rouge. We want to meet people where they are and introduce them to a career in civil service with our agency.”

Hundreds of candidates have registered for the event already, however, there is still plenty of space available. Those interested can register by clicking here.