Ville Platte teen reported missing after getting into unknown pickup truck

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) — Ville Platte Police are searching for a 15-year-old girl who was supposed to be going to the movies with friends Monday but instead was seen getting into an unknown pickup truck.

Dajiyia Ardoin has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing black shorts and a black- and tan-striped shirt with a picture of a girl on it.

According to Ville Platte Police Chief Neal Lartigue, Ardoin’s mother stated that Dajiyia said she was going to the movies with her sister and father. Instead, the mother watched as her daughter got into a blue Chevrolet pickup truck and left the area.

Police located the blue truck, but the driver stated he dropped Dajiyia off in the area of Kembo St. in Ville Platte. Dajiyia has not been seen since and is not making contact with her family.

Lartigue is requesting that anyone with information on the whereabouts of Dajiyia Ardoin call the Ville Platte Police Department at (337) 363-1313. Dispatchers will take your information and you will remain anonymous.