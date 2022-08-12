VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) — A Ville Platte pair were arrested by Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s deputies after they admitted to using a youth baseball organization’s credit card at several different casinos in Louisiana.

Orlyn Brent Campbell, 60, and Rebel “Reba” Kay Campbell, 62, both of Ville Platte, face charges of felony theft, according to Sheriff Charles R. Guillory. Both were held on a $10,000 bond.

Guillory said the pair was using the Pine Prairie Dixie Youth Baseball Organization’s credit card over several months for a total of around $3,400 stolen. The Campbells later admitted to taking the money and admitted to having spent it all at casinos.

If you have any information on crime in Evangeline Parish, contact the Sheriff’s Office’s Investigation Department at 337-363-2161 or through the agency’s website. Anyone reporting information will remain anonymous.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.