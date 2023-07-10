The Village of Simsboro is moving forward with infrastructure projects after receiving a loan for its water system improvements.

The loan will be used to upgrade the aging water infrastructure. Mayor Sybil Foster says this is the first time these funds have been available for Simsboro.

“We have got water lines as old as 50 years. They have not been replaced. They are cast iron. They are very prone to leaks, and they flake off, and discolor the water.”

The $2 million loan from the Drinking Water Revolving Loan Fund will also help address some of the other long-term water system needs.

“We are going to have at least 70 percent of the system replaced. They will also replace the lines that go to the fire hydrants, which will give us better fire protection. All of the fire hydrants are connected to the proper size lines.” Foster said.

Peggy Alford runs a daycare facility. She says she buys distilled water as her main resource.

“Which we have to have for our baby bottles anyway. When I turn the water on some days, it will be clear, and some days it will be rusty looking and brown looking, and we have to let it run awhile.”

Another resident, Charles Young, says he buys gallons of water for essential needs.

“It’s kind of milky like. But what happens after, it sits for a while, and it’s okay. But when it first comes out in the sink, it is like you say wow, I’m not drinking this.”

The Drinking Water Revolving Fund program provides low-interest loans to qualified recipients. Foster says water rates are expected to increase.

“The water rates have not been raised in 20 years. The basic rate was $10 for the first 2,000 gallons, and $1.70 over that. Now it’s $20 for the first 2,000 and $3.70 for anything over that.”

“If that’s the case to get the water right, I’m fine with it,” Young said.

“It’s something that we desperately need,” Alford added.

The project is expected to begin within the next few months and be completed by 2024.

