VIDEO: Several people forcibly removed after refusing to wear masks during committee meeting in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A group calling itself the Concerned Louisianans for Safe and Healthy Schools and Communities gathered outside the Louisiana State Capitol on Monday morning.

After this event outside the Capitol, members of this coalition made their way to the House Health and Welfare committee meeting.

Some who are against wearing masks indoors also made their way into the meeting.

Rep. Bagley asked everyone to wear a mask or go to another room where they can socially distance.

People are being forcibly removed now and the committee had to recess

Some people in attendance could be heard shouting that they are losing their rights.

People were calling for the legislators to put their masks on as well.

The meeting was paused and people were forcibly removed from the meeting.

Lawmakers are set to talk about possible exceptions for vaccine mandates in regards to school staff and students.