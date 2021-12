Video Courtesy: Susie Kaznowitz/Northshore Humane Society

COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — It was a bright and happy Christmas morning as one Louisiana family welcomed their newest member, brought in by the big man in the red suit.

On Saturday, Santa Claus teamed up with the Northshore Humane Society to deliver Snowman, a newly-adopted puppy, to his new family just in time for his first holiday season.

After being homeless and alone, this pup now has three human siblings to enjoy his forever home with!

Photo Courtesy: Susie Kaznowitz/ Northshore Humane Society

