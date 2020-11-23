VIDEO: Injured biker taken from Comite River beach via Acadian Air Med

CENTRAL CITY, La. (BRPROUD) – The Central Fire Department was called to a scene that did not involve a fire on Monday.

CFD helped District Six Fire with the rescue of an injured biker.

The scene of the rescue was “at the Hooper Rd BREC bike trails,” according to the Central Fire Department.

The Central Fire Department provided a Polaris Ranger to assist with the rescue effort.

CFD says, the UTV was used “to get personnel and equipment into the woods.”

A medical helicopter was also called to the scene.

The Acadian Air Med 3 “landed on the Comite River beach and transported the injured biker to the hospital, according to the Central Fire Department.