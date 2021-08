LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Albino catfish are pretty rare, but a local couple reeled one in from the Vermilion River on Sunday.

Alton and Nicole Baptiste stopped by KLFY on Sunday afternoon to show off their beautiful catch.

Alton said he caught the fish in the Vermilion near Southside Park, using worms as bait. It weighs about two pounds.

Alton said he was surprised to make this catch. “To see it in our river right here, that’s something different.”

He plans on releasing it at Veterans Park.