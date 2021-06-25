Video: Coast Guard medevacs boater near Brenton Sound on Thursday afternoon

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard medevac’d a mariner on Thursday afternoon, near Brenton Sound.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a report shortly after 2:00 p.m. from the 150-foot fishing vessel, Lauren, that a 54-year-old male crewmember had fallen down and had stroke-like symptoms.

Watchstanders directed the launch of a Coast Guard rescue crew from Air Station New Orleans to assist.

An Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew responded and deployed a rescue swimmer once on the scene.

The aircrew hoisted the fisherman and transported him to University Medical Center New Orleans in reportedly stable condition.

