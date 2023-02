SOUTHWEST PASS, La. (KLFY) – The captain of a motor vessel was medevaced by the Coast Guard four miles offshore of Southwest Pass on Monday.

Watchstanders with the Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a call at 12:23 p.m. from the crew of the motor vessel Peridot saying their captain was experiencing dizziness and chest pain. A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew was diverted to assist.

The aircrew arrived on scene, hoisted the captain, and transferred him to University Medical Center in New Orleans. The captain was last reported to be in stable condition.

