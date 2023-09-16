VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to reports, Watson Calhoun of Vidalia has passed away at the age of four. Watson’s family members confirmed that the young boy passed away on the morning of September 10, 2023, around 1:30 AM after a long battle with cancer.

Photo courtesy of the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Watson was a young boy with an infectious personality who was celebrated by many in the Concordia Parish community. In July 2023, Watson was sworn in as a Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Deputy for his birthday.

Visitation for Watson will take place on Friday, September 15, 2023, starting at 5 PM until 8 PM for the public at the Vidalia Convention Center. The funeral is scheduled for Saturday, September 16, 2023, from 12 PM until 1 PM, which is also open to the public. The service will begin at 1 PM at the Vidalia Convention Center.

The burial will follow after the service. Watson will be laid to rest at the Natchez City Cemetery. The KTVE/KARD family sends our condolences to Watson’s family during this time.

