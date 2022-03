NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A civil court judge recently ordered the city of New Orleans to pay 75-million dollars for property damage, relocation costs, and emotional stress.

Only a handful of neighbors remain in the area built on top of the old agriculture street landfill, but today, they pointed out that there are 5-thousand people named in the class action suit.

$75 million divided by 5-thousand works out to just 15 thousand per homeowner.