Victim with dog rescued after being stranded overnight near Amite River

SAINT AMANT, La. (BRPROUD) — The St. George Fire Department was called to the 10500 block of Amite River Rd. around midnight on Monday, January 17.

Image courtesy of St. George Fire Department

The report stated that there was a “suspicious individual in distress,” according to the St. George Fire Department.

These members of the St. George Fire Department responded to the scene:

Engine 643

Squad 635

A Battalion Chief

Safety Officer

Medic Unit

After arriving at the scene, SGFD was approached by a homeowner.

According to the St. George Fire Department, “The homeowner had been woken up by a bright light flashing into their windows from across the river.”

Firefighters went to investigate and spotted a victim and their dog across the river in need of help.

SGFD says, “Engine 643 immediately began communicating with the victim and learned that he had been out during the day but the dog had wandered off.”

The victim went looking for the dog and both ended up spending at least 8 hours lost in the woods.

Rescue teams were dispatched on boats and made their way across the Amite River.

The victim and dog were rescued and paramedics concluded that the duo was in stable condition.