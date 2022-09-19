Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — A Metairie man pleaded guilty Monday to charges in a 2019 Domestic Abuse Battery with Child Endangerment case, that happened in Slidell. The District Attorney’s Office of Warren Montgomery says the defendant is the father of the victim’s child.

The victim recalled the incident in court as she cried, stating that on October 21, she and her two children went to visit 49-year-old Freddy Chagala. When they got there, she noticed that he was drunk and said that it usually “leads to anger and abuse” explaining that there have been years of abuse from the defendant.

In her attempt to leave, she says he ordered the children to another room, began to scream, and threw her to the floor striking her. While defending herself, she tried to call for help by flashing the porch light on and off as she was pinned against a wall.

Chagala reportedly grabbed the woman’s hair, dragged her across the floor, flipped her over and told the children to “give your mother your last kiss “and as he said he was about to kill her as the son told him to stop. The woman said Chagala then grabbed a knife from the kitchen and began to stab the tv that he later crashed to the ground.

The woman said she became free but Chagala had already left the scene with her car keys. A friend took her to the Slidell Police Department to report the crime suffering bruises and swelling to her face and hands. Chagala had been on the run for more than a year before his arrest on February 1, 2021.

Freddy Chagala plead guilty on Sept. 15, mid-way during the trial on one count of domestic abuse battery with child endangerment and during the trial, both children gave a testimony. Chagala was sentenced to three years hard labor in custody of the Department of Corrections and District Judge Vincent Lobello issued a lifetime protective order for the victim.