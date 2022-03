SUNSET, La. (KLFY) — Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to visit Sunset, Louisiana on Friday, March 18 to highlight the Biden-Harris administration’s work in expanding high-speed internet, according to a press release from the Office of the Vice President.

Additional details on her visit are limited at this time.

The visit comes a few weeks after she was originally scheduled to be in Sunset, but canceled in wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.