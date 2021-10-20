Vermilion Parish Schools donated thousands of dollars to Hurricane Ida victims, favor returned one year ago

LAFOURCHE, La (KLFY) — On Wednesday, Vermilion Parish Schools donated tens of thousands of dollars to Hurricane Ida victims.

However, Ida victims returned the favor one year ago when Hurricane Delta hit Vermilion Parish and Lafourche Parish stepped in to help.

Vermilion Parish returns the favor with $33,000.

“It wasn’t just one school, it’s a two-school thing. It was a complete Vermilion Parish effort,” Tommy Byler, Vermilion Parish Schools Superintendent stated.

For over a month, all 20 schools in Vermilion Parish have shown their generosity.

Through food drives, gift cards, donations, and even a Lafourche Parish spirit week enough was collected to present a gift box and check.

“Vermilion’s been very lucky. A year ago, we had lots of damage. We had $50M of Hurricanes Laura and Delta, but we were spared what Calcasieu was given. We’re only 85 miles away from Lafourche Parish, and we were spared again,” Byler added.

Lafourche Parish Superintendent Jarod Martin explains every cent raised is going directly to families and teachers.

“This is going to allow them to get to the store and buy the supplies that they need immediately. Literally, put food on the tables of children and clothes on their back,” Martin explained.

Lafourche recently reopened their last school the day of the donation.

At South Lafourche High School only a quarter of the building can be used.

Principal Gaye Cheramie says that damage reflects the community

“We feel like we’re an island, and the world is going on and we’re not. So, when things like this come about, it makes a realize we’re not forgotten, and people do know what’s going on down in our area, and they are caring, and they are helping us,” Cheramie said.

Lafourche and Vermilion’s partnership was formed when the Louisiana School Boards Association asked school districts to adopt a parish recovering from Hurricane Laura.

Byler said it was only natural to repay in kind.

“We put some things together and what started as a small idea kind of just took off,” Superintendent Byler remarked.