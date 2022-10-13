VACHERIE, La. (WGNO) — An unrestrained driver is dead after a collision on a St. John Parish highway Thursday, according to the Louisiana State Police.

At about noon, troopers were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on La. Highway 3127 just east of La. Highway 3213.

Investigations revealed that 41-year-old Ray Francois of Boutte was heading west on the highway in a Chevy Cruz with a Mack dump truck directly behind. For reasons unknown, Francois began to make a U-turn in the middle of the road, and in an attempt to avoid him, the dump truck swerved to the left and collided with the car.

Troopers say Francois was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of impact and suffered fatal injuries. The dump truck driver was wearing a seatbelt and sustained no injuries.

Toxicology samples were taken from both. Alcohol was not detected on the dump truck driver but results are pending for Francois. The crash is currently under investigation.

“Drivers should make good decisions while traveling on the roadway. Obeying all traffic control signs and signals, never driving while impaired, fatigued, or distracted, and ensuring you and your passengers are properly restrained in all seating positions can often mean the difference between life and death,” said LSP Troop C.

