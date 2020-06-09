USS KIDD Veterans Museum will not participate in July 4th festivities this year

BATON ROUGE – On Monday, officials with the USS KIDD Veterans Museum released a statement regarding 4th of July festivities. Read the full statement below.

It is with sadness that the Commissioners, Staff, and Volunteers of USS KIDD Veterans Museum must announce that the Museum will not coordinate or sponsor the July 4th festivities in Downtown Baton Rouge this year. We have determined that it is not advisable to encourage large groups to gather, even as Baton Rouge is easing into Phase 2 of COVID-19 response and recovery. Also, because of the two-month closure, during what was shaping up to be the busiest time of the year, the Museum is not in a financial position to produce the festival.

Plans for the 2020 celebration were to initiate a format change to “Patriots & Pirates” and to include a “River Road Marketplace” of arts, crafts, food and beverage vendors, live music throughout the afternoon, and culminating with fireworks at dusk. We had received a commitment to perform from the U.S. Marine Forces Reserve Band from Belle Chasse.

We do realize that celebrating July 4th downtown has become a tradition for many Baton Rouge area families. The USS KIDD Veterans Museum will be open for regular visitation on Saturday, July 4th, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Visiting the USS KIDD is a great way to mark Independence Day. The Museum continues to adhere to recommendations from Governor Edwards, the State Fire Marshal, and the CDC.

The USS KIDD Veterans Museum is open to the public daily, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Admission is charged. For more information, please visit the website at www.usskidd.com, or call 225-342-1942.