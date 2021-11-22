USS KIDD Closed on Thanksgiving Day

BATON ROUGE, La. — USS KIDD Veterans Museum will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 25. The Museum will re-open Friday, November 26, at 9:30 a.m.

USS KIDD, a National Historic Landmark, is a Fletcher-class destroyer commissioned in 1943. She served with distinction and survived a Kamikaze hit in 1945. Also, she saw duty during the Korean Conflict and remained in service until 1964.

The Museum houses the Louisiana Veterans Hall of Honor, a collection of ship models, and additional artifacts and memorabilia from USS KIDD. Currently, a traveling exhibit, “Wheels of War,” is on display.

Presented by the Union Pacific Railroad Museum and local sponsor Rhorer Mutual Industries, “Wheels of War” provides a brief history of wartime railroads from the Civil War through World War II.

USS KIDD Veterans Museum has added information about the Camp Claiborne – Camp Polk Military Railroad, constructed and operated during World War II. The exhibit will be on display through January 2, 2022.

USS KIDD Veterans Museum is located on River Road in Downtown Baton Rouge. Regular hours are 9:30 to 3:30 daily, with a few holiday exceptions. Admission is charged.

Admission to “Wheels of War” is included with general admission. For more information call 225-342-1942 or visit the website at www.usskidd.com.