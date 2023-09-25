ALEXANDRIA, La. (KLFY) — Louisiana rice farmers will get a little extra help from the federal government this year.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced that rice producers will receive an additional payment through the Farm Service Agency’s Rice Production Program, which provides up to $250 million in assistance to rice farmers.

Rice producers having a previously approved Rice Production Program application and who received an initial program payment, will receive an additional payment of .28 cent per pound based on previously reported data.

Ronald Guidry, Jr., state executive director for FSA in Louisiana, said rice farmers were impacted by record high input costs in 2022.

“While increased input costs have impacted many agricultural producers, record high increases in 2022 had a disproportionate economic impact on rice producers,” Guidry said. “I am pleased that Congress authorized the funding needed to not only provide one payment to State’s rice producers, but also sufficient funding to now provide an additional payment. This financial assistance provides a much-needed capital inject for rice production.”

The Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2023, provided the authority and funding for USDA to make payments to rice producers based on data already on file, including planted acres and acres prevented from being planted.

In an effort to simplify the delivery of additional benefits, producers are not required to submit a new application for the additional Rice Production Program payment.

FSA made an initial payment to eligible producers at a reduced payment rate of one cent per pound, making the total overall payment rate 1.28 cent per pound.

For more information, view the Rice Production Program fact sheet or contact your local USDA service center.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts