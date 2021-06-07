UPDATE: Woman found dead behind home in New Iberia was beaten with blunt force object

UPDATE: 06/07/21 — New Iberia police have confirmed that they are investigating the death of 51-year-old Kitty Rideaux as a homicide.

Rideaux, whose body was found behind an abandoned home off of Lombard Street last Friday night, died as a result of possible blunt force trauma to the head.

The Iberia Parish Coroner confirmed that the manner of death in a press release late Monday.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call New Iberia Police at 337-369-3206.

UPDATE: The woman found dead in the backyard of a house off of Lombard Street in New Iberia has been identified as 51 year old Kitty Rideaux of New Iberia.

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — New Iberia Police are investigating the death of a woman found behind an abandoned home on Lombard St. this evening.

New Iberia Police Sgt. Daesha Hughes said police responded to the residence in the 500 block of Lombard at around 6:30 p.m. this evening.

The woman has not been identified, and it’s currently unclear how she died. As of 9 p.m., Hughes said the coroner had not arrived on the scene.

Hughes said police are not releasing further information at this time as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Updates to this story will be posted here as they become available.