UPDATE (KTVE/KARD): According to the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office, Harrison was located and is back in custody.

UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office are searching for 28-year-old Scotty Tyler Harrison. Harrison left from working on a road crew on Crow Farm Road in Marion, La. at approximately 1 PM on Tuesday, February 1, 2022. He is described as a White male, standing five foot and eight inches, and weighing 160 pounds.

Harrison was last seen wearing an orange or green shirt and black pants. If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Harrison, please contact the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-368-3124.