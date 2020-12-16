UPDATE: Three finalists rounded down in search for Lafayette police chief

LAFAYETTE (KLFY)– UPDATE: Three of the six candidates vying to be the city’s next police chief have been selected and sent to Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory for review.

The candidates are LPD Sgt. Wayne Griffin, LPD Sgt. Paul Trouard and former Dallas Deputy Chief Thomas Glover Sr.

ORIGINAL: Three of the six candidates vying to become the next Chief of Police in Lafayette have been formally interviewed.

The Mayor-President’s advisory search committee met in executive session Tuesday with the three candidates.

Prior to meeting, the committee was given rules to follow in conducting the interviews.

One rule was that no final voting or polling among committee members was allowed.

Committee Chairman Mark Romero says the new police chief will lead a large department and a great number of officers.

“I think gaining insight on that next candidate’s ability to bring Lafayette forward in policing is what we’re trying to accomplish as we vet these candidates,” Romero said.

Applicant Thomas Glover of Dallas, Texas was one of the candidates interviewed.

Glover agrees that the chief plays a critical role.

“Literally lives and safety of property is in your hands, and you have to be a person who is loaded with integrity, honesty and with leadership,” Glover stated.

Applicant Bobby Jackson of New Iberia says citizens need a chief they can count on.

“People normally call police as a last process, usually everything has gone wrong by the time they call the police. It’s kind of a last-ditch effort to get their things right.” Jackson explained.

Mayor-President Josh Guillory says finding a new chief will not be a rushed process.

“It’s a sacred trust that our community gives them. I need a chief of police who doesn’t take that trust for granted, and someone who believes in duty to our community,” Guillory added.