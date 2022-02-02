UPDATE (KTVE/KARD): According to the Monroe Police Department, 25-year-old Rodrick Marqueze Wesley was arrested for his involvement in the fatal shooting. Wesley was identified as the passenger in the Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Williams, who was arrested in the evening hours of February 1, 2022.

Wesley was observed exiting the vehicle with an AR-15 style rifle, limping away from the scene. It was determined that Wesley suffered from a gunshot wound to his foot and was later located at a local hospital.

Wesley was arrested and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. He was charged with Second Degree Murder.

According to authorities, several firearms have been recovered in the searches conducted in vehicles and apartments tied to the suspects. The investigation is ongoing.

UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) : On Tuesday, February 1, 2022, officers responded to a shooting on the 4000 block of Spurgeon Drive. The investigation revealed that a verbal altercation occurred between two small groups of individuals.

During the altercation, the groups produced weapons and exchanged gunfire. Officers located a 17-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound to their upper chest. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Another victim was transported to a local hospital for non-threatening injuries. After detectives discussed the incident with multiple witness and watched a video of the shooting, they identified 29-year-old Eugene Deon Williams as the suspect. According to witnesses, Williams entered the Tahoe and drove towards Spurgeon Drive before the shooting took place.

In the video, Williams is seen shooting a gun in the direction of the deceased victim. Williams was occupying a black 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe that had several bullet holes on the passenger side and officers discovered a .22 caliber pistol inside of the vehicle.

He was arrested and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. Williams is charged with Second Degree Murder.

The investigation into the case is ongoing. According to authorities, more arrests are pending at the moment.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department are currently investigating a shooting that took place on the 4000 block of Spurgeon Drive around Noon. The shooting left one person deceased and another individual suffering injuries.

We will keep you updated as we receive more information.