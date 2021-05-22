UPDATE: Monroe Police investigate death of an 11-month-old infant

UPDATE: MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Monroe Police say they are investigating the death of an 11-month-old infant.

“Detectives are working to determine the details surrounding this tragic incident,” says Sgt. Michael Fendall of the Monroe Police Department.

Police say it is still early in their investigation and they will make more information available to us when they finish their investigation.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) (May 20, 2021 5:16 p.m.)– Monroe Police say they are investigating the possible drowning of an infant.

According to police, the incident happened near the 2000 block of South Grand Street. There are very few details at this time, but we do have a crew at the scene.

What we do know from police and our crew is someone was taken to a local hospital by ambulance and there is a large police presence in the area.

We will continue to follow this developing story and bring you more information as it becomes available.