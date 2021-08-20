UPDATE: Missing 19-year-old from Jeff Davis Parish found safe; Silver Alert canceled

UPDATE, JULY 3: The Silver Alert for missing 19-year-old Morris Williams has been canceled after he was found safe, according to Louisiana State Police.

UPDATE, JULY 1, 12:24 p.m.: Louisiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert in the search for Morris Lee Williams. Williams suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue athletic pants and no shoes.

ORIGINAL POST: KINDER, La. (KLFY) – The Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a man last seen early Wednesday morning.

According to Chief Deputy Chris Ivey, Morris Williams, 19, of Kinder was last seen around 4:00 a.m. on June 30 on Highway 383 near Village Cemetery Road.



Williams is described as 5’6″ tall, weighing approximately 200 lbs., with black hair.



He was last seen wearing blue warmup pants and a white t-shirt.



Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 821-2100 or dial 911.