JEANERETTE, La. (KLFY) — Firefighters were called to the scene of a fire in the 1300 block of Main St. in Jeanerette overnight. Franklin, West St. Mary, and Iberia Parish Fire departments were all present on the scene.

Officials tell News 10 that the building that burned was most recently a Radio Shack, but had a history of hosting downtown businesses back to the 1920s. The Catholic Church had been looking into the building with the intention of turning it into a bargain store.

No injuries have been reported.